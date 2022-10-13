InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.5-120.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.29 million.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 218,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 21.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in InMode by 68.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,901 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in InMode by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,415 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

