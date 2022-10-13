Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

