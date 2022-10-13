Insider Buying: Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $959,472.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

BSET traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.