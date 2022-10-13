Insider Buying: Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Insider Purchases £24,992.55 in Stock

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) insider John Mark Learmonth bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,992.55 ($30,198.83).

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

CMCL opened at GBX 925 ($11.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 874.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 980.90. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 805 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($15.59). The company has a market cap of £118.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.94.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

See Also

