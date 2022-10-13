Insider Buying: ELMO Software Limited (ASX:ELO) Insider Buys A$13,444.40 in Stock

ELMO Software Limited (ASX:ELO – Get Rating) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill bought 5,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$13,444.40 ($9,401.68).

ELMO Software Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61.

About ELMO Software

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ELMO Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR), payroll, and expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Small Business Solution and Mid-Market Solution. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR, payroll, and expense management related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning management, rewards and recognition, experience, connect, course builder, pre-built courses, video library, remuneration, predictive people analytics, succession management, rostering, and time and attendance.

