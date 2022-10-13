Insider Buying: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Acquires 5,023 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. purchased 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.18 per share, with a total value of $252,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,566.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $194,589,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $43,814,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $37,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

