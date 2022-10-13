Insider Buying: Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Insider Purchases A$77,600.00 in Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Rating) insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis purchased 40,000 shares of Nine Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$77,600.00 ($54,265.73).

Nine Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Nine Entertainment alerts:

Nine Entertainment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Nine Entertainment’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Nine Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.