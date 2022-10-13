Insider Buying: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Purchases C$116,497.80 in Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$116,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$259,732.80.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 3,000,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$2,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$57,498.00.

PKT opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.83 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

