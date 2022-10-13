Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 106,705 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 106,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $82,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,883,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,170,057.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 650,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $507,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $546,749.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

ContextLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.79 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 61.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 3,161,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 563,737 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 32.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 538.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

