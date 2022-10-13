Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 163,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

