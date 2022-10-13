INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIII. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 229.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 737.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

