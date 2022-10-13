Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

