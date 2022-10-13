Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

ICPT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

