Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICE. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.24. 74,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,115. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

