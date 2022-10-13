International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. 305,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.96. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.
