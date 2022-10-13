International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.30.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.26. 59,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.37. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

