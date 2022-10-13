International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $130.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,619. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 207,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

