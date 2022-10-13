International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Paper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of IP stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 119,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,043. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.