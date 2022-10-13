Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.89 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $72.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00026435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,002,502 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Internet Computer has a current supply of 488,508,776.41603994 with 267,977,536.2111582 in circulation. The last known price of Internet Computer is 4.92431442 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $61,237,393.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://internetcomputer.org/.”

