Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Intuit were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.12. 47,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

