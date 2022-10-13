Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $122,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2 %

ISRG traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.54. 37,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,901. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.53 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

