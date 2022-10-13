Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.88.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

ISRG traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.82. 50,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,901. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $183.53 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.80.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.