Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSJN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.