Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VCV opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

