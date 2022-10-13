Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 67.5% in September

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $3,111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 265.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PXI stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. 34,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $53.05.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.