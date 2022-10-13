Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 67.5% in September

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $3,111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 265.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXI stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. 34,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Further Reading

