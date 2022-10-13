Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the September 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PGJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 69,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,358. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.