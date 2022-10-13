Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
