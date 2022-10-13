Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

