Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $72.41 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

