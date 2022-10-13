Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.86.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 151,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,073. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

