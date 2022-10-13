Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,582 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 119,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,066. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

