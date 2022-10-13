Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $124.90

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.90 and last traded at $126.61, with a volume of 102917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.