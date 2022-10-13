Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $75.91. Approximately 161,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (PXLG)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.