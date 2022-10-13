Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $75.91. Approximately 161,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31.

