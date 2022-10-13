Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 83,609 shares.The stock last traded at $271.19 and had previously closed at $266.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after purchasing an additional 214,348 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

