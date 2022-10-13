Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

VGM opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

