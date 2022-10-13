Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %
VGM opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
