Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unilever (LON: ULVR):

10/13/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/26/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,000 ($48.33).

9/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/22/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/21/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 94.50 ($1.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,838.50 ($46.38). The company had a trading volume of 3,300,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,963.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,776.27. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.64.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

