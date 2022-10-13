Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) recently:

10/12/2022 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00.

10/6/2022 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

10/4/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.7 %

EQR stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.