Investors Buy High Volume of Newmark Group Call Options (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,882 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 797% compared to the typical daily volume of 433 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.80. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

