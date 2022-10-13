Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,442. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.58. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

