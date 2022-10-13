IOST Price Tops $0.0114 (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $212.58 million and $6.15 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a cryptocurrency . IOST has a current supply of 18,588,745,668. The last known price of IOST is 0.01159747 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,334,131.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iost.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

