IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $31,833.56 and approximately $8,473.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @iot_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is https://reddit.com/r/iotchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain (ITC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. IoT Chain has a current supply of 99,999,999 with 87,214,657.4756 in circulation. The last known price of IoT Chain is 0.00037799 USD and is up 14.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,706.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iotchain.io/.”

