IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $699.14 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $699.14 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018056 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, "IOTA (MIOTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. More information can be found at https://www.iota.org/."

