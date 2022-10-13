IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $687.36 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. IOTA has a market cap of $687.36 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA (MIOTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. IOTA has a current supply of 2,779,530,283. The last known price of IOTA is 0.2500357 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,868,134.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.iota.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

