IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $165.90

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $165.90 and last traded at $167.96, with a volume of 4658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IQV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.12.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

