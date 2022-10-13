Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 4,531 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

