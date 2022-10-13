Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.07. 177,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

