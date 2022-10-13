Ironwood Financial llc Makes New $239,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,453,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,216,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,479. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $27.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.