Ironwood Financial llc Takes $313,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

