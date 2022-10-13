Ironwood Financial llc Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,349 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 37,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

