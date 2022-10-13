Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 1,973,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,934. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

