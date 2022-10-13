iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.10

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.10 and last traded at $99.02, with a volume of 526261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,139,000 after acquiring an additional 290,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

