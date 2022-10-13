iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.10

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.10 and last traded at $99.02, with a volume of 526261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
